Tullamore to host Queen of the Land Festival this weekend

The 55th Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land Festival, is set to take place this weekend from Friday, November 8, to Sunday, November 10.

The Macra na Feirme event – sponsored by Tullamore Credit Union – claims to be “the largest festival in the Macra calendar”. This year, 29 Macra ladies will take part in the annual event.

Speaking at the official launch, chairperson of the event, Niamh McDonald said: “55 years is a massive achievement for any festival but this milestone does not come easily.

There is no doubt that one of the most important elements of that survival is the acquisition of sponsorship.

She said: “The Tullamore Credit Union was founded in 1963 and is a vital part of Tullamore and surrounding areas by offering loans at competitive rates, supporting charities and sporting communities.”

The event will see 29 potential queens of the land participating with contestants and spectators coming from all over the country and abroad, drawing crowds in order to support their ladies.

The festival aims to celebrate the talents and achievements of the young women of Macra na Feirme while also promising to be an entertaining night for the the crowd.

According to a statement from the event organisers, the festival is not only a competition but an opportunity for these young women to meet new people, build new friendships and create fond memories that will remain with them forever.

On Friday, November 8, the participants will arrive to Tullamore and will tour the county before the festival is officially launched at 7:00pm.

This will be followed by Bingo Bongo and music by the Dooley Brothers in Hugh Lynches’, Tullamore.

On Saturday, November 9, the queens will be privately interviewed by the judging panel.

At 6:00pm on Saturday evening, the doors open to the Bridge House Hotel for the queens on-stage interview.

MC on the night will be Midlands 103 DJ Will Faulkner.

On the night, crowds will be entertained by Joe Wynne, ‘The Groomsmen’ and Big Generator before iRadio DJ, Mark McCabe – creator of Maniac 2000 – will take to the stage until late.

On the final day of the festival, the girls will attend a special ceremony at the Church of Assumption Tullamore, before beginning the preparations for the Gala Banquet.

The Banquet begins at 7:00pm, and at midnight, the 2019 Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land will be announced and celebrations will continue into the early morning.

Tickets are on sale now and banquet tickets and full weekend passes must be purchased in advance.

Contact Niamh McDonald on: 086 210 9551 for more information on the festival or email [email protected].