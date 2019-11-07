Fendt to unveil telescopic handler at Agritechnica?

Fendt is expected to unveil a telehandler (telescopic handler) at the imminent Agritechnica agricultural machinery show in Germany.

The event opens its doors on Sunday (November 10) and runs until Saturday (November 16).

Fendt has already had a busy year – previewing and launching a plethora of new tractors and equipment. When AgriLand met Fendt’s Irish territory manager – Sean Gorman – at a recent event just north of Dublin, he told us how some of these will manifest themselves – on the ground.

Surprisingly, news of the aforementioned Fendt-badged telehandler appears to have been kept tightly under wraps – at least until now.

The company has released a brief ‘teaser’ post on its social media channels – indicating that a telescopic handler will be launched (or ‘previewed’) at Agritechnica (on its stand – in Hall 20).

This picture (below) is a screen-shot from an accompanying ‘teaser’ video. It sparks curiosity, but is decidedly scant on detail.

Much more, it seems, will be revealed within a matter of days. As ever, stay tuned to AgriLand for further details, as and when they emerge.

It’s worth noting, of course, that Fendt’s fellow (AGCO-owned) brand Massey Ferguson already offers a range of telescopic handlers – topped out by a flagship TH.8043 model.

Those same (MF-badged) machines are available in Bobcat colours. The MF TH.8043, for example, is also known as the Bobcat TL43.80HF. For the record, Bobcat is especially active here in Ireland – via its distributor Adare Machinery.

In any case, the MF-branded TH.8043 (pictured below) sports a maximum lift height of 7.5m and maximum lift capacity of 4.3t.

It must be stressed, however, that the origins of the imminent Fendt-badged telehandler have, as yet, not been revealed.

In other words, we cannot yet confirm what manufacturer Fendt has partnered with – to enable it to enter this already-busy market.