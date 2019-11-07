69% of sales are grass machines; 31% are for tillage – Pottinger

According to its most recent financial statement (covering the 2018/2019 financial year), Pottinger increased its turnover by 8% – to a new high of €382 million.

It attributes this result to its 1,892 employees.

Equipment destined for the grassland sector accounted for 69% of machine sales. The tillage sector (including seed drills) accounted for 31%.

90% of turnover is accounted for by exports (outside Austria – the company’s home market).

It’s worth noting that over 60% of total turnover is achieved in Germany, France, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic and Switzerland. On its own, Germany accounts for 20%; France accounts for 16%. These are the biggest and most important markets for Pottinger.

Meanwhile, the (home) market of Austria accounted for 10% of overall turnover.

Gregor Dietachmayr, a spokesperson for the Executive Board, said: “Considerable growth was achieved in Germany and France during the past financial year.

“Growth in machine sales in Sweden, Czech Republic and Italy has exceeded expectations. Our Scandinavian subsidiary – founded in 2016 – also made an enormous contribution to the successful development in Northern Europe.

“Sales in Sweden and Norway were up 37%. Sales in Denmark were up 15%. In Finland sales were up 85%.”

‘Independent family business’

He added: “As an independent family business, we have set ourselves the goal of making farming businesses more successful and making their work easier.

“We thrive on agricultural technology in all its aspects. Together with our dedicated employees and the reliable partnership with our customers, as well as with our innovative machines and services, we will be able to continue our solid course of growth in the coming years.”