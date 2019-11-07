4-day people management course for farmers to start this month

A four-day people management training course for farmers is set to begin in the coming weeks in the south-east of the country.

The programme, developed by Teagasc, Glanbia Ireland and Macra Agricultural Skillnet, will take place on successive Fridays from November 22 through to December 13 in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.

The course will feature Dr. Nollaig Heffernan, a consultant with the Workplace Relations Commission, as well as specialists from Teagasc.

According to Macra Skillnet, which is facilitating the programme: “This course is designed to increase the skills of the farm owner or manager when managing and supervising employees on farm.

The course looks at the role and responsibilities of a farmer as an employer, and how to achieve the best results for your farm, yourself and your employees.

The initiative costs a subsidised rate of €150 per person; those interested in taking part are asked to register on: www.macra.ie/glanbia; or by calling: 01-4268905.

Advertisement

However, time is running out for those interested, with a deadline given of close of business tomorrow, Friday, November 8.

DIY AI course

Meanwhile, Macra Agricultural Skillnet is also organising week-long courses in do it yourself artificial insemination (DIY AI) on a monthly basis.

The next course commences on Monday, November 25, and runs to Friday, November 29.

According to Macra, the first day venue is to be confirmed with subsequent days to be spent on a farm on the Kildare-Wicklow border.

Attendees should be current members of Macra and affiliation status will be checked after bookings are received. Non-members are welcome to attend at an extra cost.

The five-day course costs €350 to participate; the full cost can be paid up front or a deposit of €100 can be paid, according to Macra.

Skillnet subsidised rates are available to non-members at an extra cost of €25 per person.