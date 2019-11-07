Investigations ongoing following ‘criminal damage’ to JCB

Investigations are ongoing into criminal damage done to a JCB machine in Co. Down last week.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night, October 31, in the Downpatrick area, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a brief statement on the matter, PSNI based in Down said:

Police are investigating criminal damage to a JCB digger on Halloween night between 11:00pm and 4:30am on Saul Street, Downpatrick.

“If you have any information please contact 101 and quote reference 388 01/11,” the statement concluded.

Driver on agri diesel ‘in the red’

A driver was “in the red” with PSNI officers after being caught using red agricultural diesel in Co. Tyrone yesterday, Wednesday, November 6.

Stopped in Dungannon as a result of a significant amount of smoke billowing from the car’s exhaust, police then discovered the vehicle to be “running on red”, promptly seizing the car from the driver in question.

Taking to social media, members of the PSNI based in Tyrone said:

If you’re going to drive down the road with all this smoke belting out of your car, and people walking down the road having to breathe it in, then you’ll be stopped.

“If it’s on red diesel, then it’ll be seized.”

Noting that the car was seized in Dungannon yesterday, the PSNI post added: “The driver can expect to pay a hefty fine.”