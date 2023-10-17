True North Technologies based in Shannon, Co. Clare won the title for ‘Overall Best Trade Stand’ at this year’s AXA National Dairy Show.

True North Technologies, also known as ‘More Grass’ has an aim to deliver innovative products that help to reduce paperwork on the farm.

Chair of the judging panel, Noel O’Donovan said the award was chosen, as the technology company was “the most interesting stand with superb attendee interaction delivered with good humour and enthusiasm”.

The technology company showcased its E-Gate Grazing Management System at the event, showing attendees the system’s ability to reduce labour and enhance animal welfare.

The system was awarded runner-up position at the innovation awards.

Using proven technology, the E-Gate reads a range of environmental and device factors: including the fence strength; if the gate is open or closed; the device’s location; temperature and rainfall.

The data is reported back to the farmer’s phone in real-time informing them of what is happening on the ground and help them to make an informed decision on whether or not to let cows out.

The management system claims to have the ability to save every dairy farmer in the county between 100–200 hours of labour annually.

True North Technologies also showed its grass management system for measuring the compressed sward height, known as ‘Grasshopper’, and its advanced Livestock Weighing System ‘WeighRite‘.

Commercial director of True North Technologies, Dr. Diarmuid McSweeney said: “It was an honour to be awarded the best trade stand of the show and in particular as it was awarded as much for our interaction with customers, as it was for our products.

“When you look around, you see some of the very best agricultural companies in the market today, and for the judges to have chose us for the reasons they did, is very rewarding.”