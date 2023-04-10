Tributes have been pouring in for a 15 year old that died in a quad biking incident on Easter Sunday (April 9), in Co. Laois.

Two teenagers were involved in the incident, which occurred at about 1:30p.m yesterday, near the Ballyshanduff area of Ballybrittas in Co. Laois.

Following the incident, emergency services took one of the teenagers to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he later died.

The second teenager involved in the incident was also taken to hospital in Tullamore to be treated for injuries, which Gardaí have described as serious but non life threatening.

Following the incident, the deceased was named locally as David Brown, who was from the Dublin Road area of Portlaoise.

David Brown. Image: RIP.ie

Portlaoise GAA club, where David played both football and hurling, have named him as “one of their brightest young stars”.

“Laois GAA is heartbroken at the sad and tragic passing of one of our brightest young stars, David Brown.

“The talented Portlaoise Club player was an inspiration for his club in both football and hurling, the seen him advance to Laois GAA Talent Academies at an early age,” it said in a statement.

It also states that David was a member of the Laois Minor Hurling Panel that defeated Co. Antrim on Friday (April 7), and was also a member of the Laois Celtic Challenge squad that defeated Co. Kildare on April 8.

The club extended its deepest sympathies to David’s parents James and Carmel, as well as his brother Conor, sister Sarah and wider family, friends and team-mates. pic.twitter.com/L1ACaXSU5t— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, other sports clubs have joined in the tributes, with Mountmellick and Clonad GAA Clubs expressing their condolences on RIP.ie., and extended their “most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to the Brown and Moloney families on the devastating and sudden loss of David”.

Another message from Clontarf Cricket Club in Co. Dublin, recalled David’s enthusiasm for joining in the sport when visiting family in the area, and extended its sympathies.

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána said that investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information that could be of use are asked to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”