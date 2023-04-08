A farmhouse and yard on circa 83ac at Clonygowan, Ballyfin, Co. Laois, will go for auction in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, on May 5, at 3:00p.m.

The Ballyfin property is located off the R423 between Mountmellick and Ballyfin. It can be accessed via two local roads and is 13km from the M9 at Portlaoise. The historic Ballyfin Demesne, a former boarding school, is five minutes from the property.

“The entire is currently in grass and stubble, with a small section in forestry (circa 15ac). The house is structurally in good condition,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers.

Ballyfin farm

The property is being offered for sale in the following four lots, the first of which comprises the house on circa 15.6ac

“This lot comprises a bungalow built in the 1970s and extending to c.1,323ft2,” the agent explained.

The house incorporates a hall; sitting room; kitchen; living room; utility; WC; four bedrooms; and a bathroom.

“There is oil fired central heating and an alarm. Outside, there are several old sheds and a three-span hay barn with lean-to. The land is all good quality in five divisions,” Clive added.

The guide price for Lot 1 is €370,000.

According to Clive the second lot, circa 34ac, has “a lot of road frontage”. It is in four divisions, mostly in grass with two fields in stubble.

“There are natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. The entire would be an ideal site for the construction of a house, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission,” said Clive.

The guide price for Lot 2 is €305,000.

Lot 3, with a guide price of €225,000, is circa 33ac.

“These lands are in stubble with circa 15ac in forestry,” the agent said.

“There is frontage onto the local road and the entire is in three divisions. The forestry is planted over 20 years. Premiums are not payable and it is a combination of Sitka and Norway Spruce.”

Lot 4 is the entire – which is circa 83ac.