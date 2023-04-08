For this week’s Dairy Focus, Agriland made the trip to the Rebel County to meet with Pat and Nora Flynn on their dairy farm near Kilworth.

Just a few years ago the Co. Cork Coolmohan herd was the number one economic breeding index (EBI) herd in the country. The herd’s current average EBI is €238, placing it now in the top 1% for EBI.

On this dairy farm a major focus is placed on breeding, which has resulted in average production from the herd of 7,800L at 4.62% fat and 3.77% protein, which is over 650kg of milk solids.

Coolmohan herd

Around 100 spring-calving cows are milked on the farm, but around 156 were calved down this year.

The Flynns hold a yearly sale when the excess stock is sold, along with some breeding bulls. Pat Flynn

The calving season is nearly over on the farm with just three cows left to calve when Agriland visited, and all of these are due to do so in the next week or so.

Fertility performance from the herd can only be described as excellent. At the end of breeding last year there was only one cow empty.

Due to the current weather conditions cows are still housed on the farm, and are currently being fed on zero-grazed grass from the silage ground.

Pat said this is very helpful, but he would prefer to have the cows out at grass to prevent any possible bulling injuries from occurring in the shed.

The running of the farm is very much a team effort, with Pat and Nora’s children helping on the farm too.

Herd development

The herd originally started out as a British Friesian-type herd, but Holstein genetics have since been introduced with a 50:50 cow being Pat’s ideal cow.

An open day for the herd was held in 2016 at which time the herd’s protein was 3.72%, which Pat didn’t realise was so good. 2023 calves

Since then, Pat has continued to try and improve the herd. Although protein was good, he wasn’t happy with the volume of milk or fat.

He made the decision to introduce Holstein genetics to the herd and started crossbreeding, which resulted in improved fat and milk volumes, while protein levels were maintained. However, he still maintains his pure-bred herd status.

Production from the herd increased from 6,000L/cow to 7,800L/cow.

Breeding

A combination of stockbulls and artificial insemination (AI) has been used on the herd for the last number of years.

Breeding is a huge focus on the farm, as mentioned, and Pat’s passion for breeding is evident.

When it comes to culling on the farm, cows and heifers must meet strict criteria, with some of the heifers on offer in the sale having produced 8,000L at over 4% fat and 3.40% protein.

To remain in the herd however, each animal must be achieving over 3.70% protein. One of the bulls that Pat will be using for breeding

Pat said that for the herd to keep improving, and when only one cow is empty at the end of breeding, something must go – and the only way you will improve is to bring in youngstock.

Some of the key areas he has focussed on over the last number of years has been legs and feet. The farm is long and narrow so cows have to be able to handle walking.

Temperament is also important to Pat; with a large number of heifers entering the herd each year, he doesn’t want cranky heifers.

When it comes to bull selection Pat picks bulls that are over 4.65% fat, 3.80% protein and produce over 7,500L of milk. The bulling heifers

Everything in the herd is genotyped to ensure that all animals on the farm’s lineage can be determined.

A compact calving season is achieved on the farm, with Pat noting that introducing the stockbulls along with using AI is key to this.

During the breeding season AI is used for the first two or three weeks, with stockbulls running with the cows on the weekends.

Although all the bulls are fertility tested prior to the start of breeding, Pat believes this gives the bulls a chance to work and prevents any breaks from occurring in the calving season.

Longevity

A major focus within the dairy sector is to improve the longevity of the national herd and increase the average number of lactations/cow.

Within the Coolmohan herd, two cows have completed their 12th lactation and are freshly calved on their 13th. Pat Flynn with Coolmohan Lily Garbo EX 92

One of these cows is Coolmohan Lily Garbo EX 92, who has an EBI of €245, is 19% Holstein and 81% Freisian. She was born on January 1, 2009.

In her 10th lactation she produced 10,334kg of milk and 848kg of milk solids. Lactation number Calving date Milk kg Fat kg Protein kg Fat and protein kg Fat % Protein % Somatic Cell Count (SCC) Days 1 January 7, 2011 6,200 305 247 552 4.92 3.98 76 309 2 January 31, 2012 7,098 325 275 600 4.58 3.88 80 294 3 January 19, 2013 8,238 397 328 725 4.82 3.98 52 310 4 January 28, 2014 7,883 348 324 672 4.42 4.11 62 305 5 February 11, 2015 9,096 414 365 779 4.55 4.01 47 302 6 February 14, 2016 8,775 448 340 788 5.11 3.88 64 296 7 January 18, 2017 9,752 430 385 815 4.41 3.95 75 317 8 January 26, 2018 9,556 431 372 803 4.51 3.89 54 313 9 January 21, 2019 8,935 425 357 782 4.76 4.00 535 313 10 February 29, 2020 10,334 438 410 848 4.24 3.97 100 298 11 February 27, 2021 9,380 414 377 791 4.41 4.02 117 324 12 March 17, 2022 8,365 339 313 652 4.06 3.75 499 264 Figures for Coolmohan Lily Garbo EX 92

The focus placed on breeding has clearly paid off, with cows such as Coolmohan Lily Garbo remaining in the herd.

Pat places a focus on picking dams that pass on good butterfat and protein traits to their off-spring, which has resulted in great figures being achieved by the herd.

Like in many herds, a pet cow can be found, but on this farm it can be clearly identified by a bell around the cow’s neck. Alex Flynn The pet cow

Pat said that the bell belonged to his mother and that his children decided to put it on their pet cow, where it has remained ever since.

Sale

The Coolmohan herd is set to sell 56 calved heifers and cows on April 15, with the average EBI of the lots on offer being €220, with a top EBI of €340 on offer.

Lot 46, Coolmohan Petuala Yry (VG88) is a fourth lactation cow, that produced 7,343kg of milk with fat of 4.70% and protein 4.12% which equated to 647kg of milk solids Lactation number Calving date Milk kg Fat kg Protein kg Fat and protein kg Fat % Protein % Somatic Cell Count (SCC) Days 1 January 25, 2019 6,183 310 257 567 4.97 4.12 81 309 2 February 9, 2020 7,256 339 314 653 4.68 4.32 108 297 3 January 31, 2021 7,138 318 297 615 4.46 4.17 72 292 4 January 21, 2022 7,463 352 309 661 4.71 4.14 45 315 Coolmohan Petuala Yry (VG88)

Around 50-55 stockbulls are sold from the farm each year, with 15 on offer at the sale. All the bulls have been fertility tested and 14 have dams with protein over 3.80%. Some of the breeding bulls for sale

The quality of stock on offer in the sale is exceptional with Coolmohan Rebecca 2076 2459 having an EBI of €266.

In the last five years her dam has produced a heifer calf each year, which is why Pat has choosen to sell her milking heifer.

The dam of Coolmohan Rebecca 2076 2459, in her ten lactations, produced 71.6t of milk with average fat of 5.06% and protein 3.82%. Coolmohan Rebecca 2076 2459 Coolmohan Bride 5239

Lot 4, Coolmohan Bride 5239 has an EBI of €269 and is a potential fifth generation 3.81% protein.

Dairy Focus

