The breeding season is approaching on farms, with most dairy farmers having completed the selection of their bull teams.

Considering this, Agriland spoke with a number of artificial insemination (AI) companies to determine what has been popular with farmers so far in 2023.

Progressive and Munster

Munster Bovine has seen sexed semen sales double for the year so far compared to 2022, with conventional sales holding.

Speaking to Agriland, John Tobin from Munster Bovine said that there has also been a 70% increase in beef semen sales, with Angus and Hereford most popular with farmers.

Munster have also seen a boost in do-it-yourself (DIY) sales, with Tobin saying that they are well ahead of 2022.

The top sires in Munster so far this year are Ballinfane Frodon (FR8391) and Coolbeha Battash (FR6643).

Progressive Genetics is seeing earlier demand for sexed semen this year compared to spring 2022.

According to James Taylor from the company, demand has now moved to conventional dairy and beef bulls.

Again, components appear to be the focus with bulls such as Stamullen Lunasa SRM (FR6547), Monavrin Eli SRM (FR7890), Tankardsrock Teck (FR7929), Carrigleagh Kingman (FR7869) and Aghernbridge Milton (FR8403).

The top beef sires for dairy cows have been HW Lord Horatio (AA6682), Turloughmore Magnificent (AU4683) and Gouldingpoll 1 Zoro PP (HE6841).

Eurogene and LIC

Speaking to Agriland, Tom Baker from Eurogene said the biggest interest is in sexed semen.

Baker said that for farmers, conventional is still in demand, particularly with farmers that are using the AI technicians.

DIY farmers have an advantage when using sexed semen in terms of timing of the service.

Although Baker did say there has been an increase in the number of farmers using synchronisation programmes on their heifers for sexed semen.

Components are once again in high demand with farmers, with the most popular bulls so far being Rochemount Lad (FR6981), Coileain Hotshot (FR8037), Berginsview Turbo SRM (FR7728) and Hanrahan Magnifico (FR6966).

For the beef, Angus is again popular, but farmers are looking at other breeds according to Baker, with short gestation Limousin bull Gaggin Power ET (LM7404) proving to be popular.

According to David Power, LIC has seen a 75% increase in sexed sales, and expect to double sales by the end of the season.

The most popular sexed straws are Jersey sires according to Power, with these straws being used predominantly on Friesian-type cows to obtain 50:50 cross cows.

The most poplar sexed bulls with LIC have been, Ulmarra TT Gallivant (JE6238), Werders Premonition (JEX143), and Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F (FR4730).

Arkan MGH Backdrop-ET S2F and Buelin BM Equator S2F (FR1755) have been the most popular sires for conventional semen so far.

Dovea

Agriland also spoke with Niall Duffy from Dovea Genetics on what has been happening with the Co. Tipperary-based AI company.

Duffy said there has been a significant increase in sexed semen for use on heifers and early calving cows.

Again, he said high-component bulls are in demand with Dovea customers, with sires such as Oldcastletown Casper (FR7752) and Barrackhill Reuben (FR7791) popular this year.

A couple of Dovea’s young sires have also been popular with bulls such as Ballintosig Star Trek (FR8862) and Glenaboy Allstar SRM (FR8893).

Bullwise

Bullwise is a new player in the Irish market, but according to Terry Dillon the company’s product is flying.

Velder Starmaker (FR5581) has been one of its most popular bulls with farmers according to Dillon.

The New Zealand Friesian sires have also been popular with farmers, with bulls such as Meander Aladiesman (FR6880).

Beef sires are also selling very well with Angus sires the top pick with dairy farmers.

Breeding season

In general, there seems to be a focus on bulls that bring components, with a bigger focus placed on fat and protein compared to milk yield.

There has once again been a massive increase in demand for sexed semen from dairy farmers, which has also resulted in a increase in beef sires being used on dairy cows, with Angus remaining the most popular beef of choice.