The start of the 2023 breeding season is fast approaching, with some farms due to start breeding cows later this month.

With that in mind it is important that farmers begin the preparations for the breeding season now in order to ensure its success.

Breeding season

The first thing that should be done is getting the supplies that will be required for the season ahead.

Most will have already ordered some, if not all their straws, however if this is not the case it should be done as soon as possible.

Heat detection tail paint, scratch cards and glue should be ordered or purchased from suppliers.

Advertisement

Tail paint can start to be put on cows in the coming days to ensure that all cows are cycling for the planned start date.

Keeping records is important at this time; a whiteboard in the office or in the parlour is a useful way of recording cows when they cycle and also for recording cows that haven’t.

Scanning

Monitoring cows for a number of weeks before breeding is important to ensure that all cows are cycling come the start of breeding.

Any cows that has not be seeing cycling needs to be see by the vet to determine if there is an issue or if more time is needed.

Sample procedure for identification of non-cyclers:

Advertisement

Tail paint all cows intended for breeding three to four weeks before mating start date (MSD);

The tail paint should be examined twice weekly and topped up when needed. Any removed tail paint can be replaced with a different colour paint or the cows can be left with none;

Any cows not cycling (still have tail paint) by MSD should be identified and recorded;

Non-cycling cows should be examined and if they calved more than 30 days ago they may need hormonal intervention and/or an antibiotic treatment;

Non-cyclers in poor body condition may need to be placed on once-a-day (OAD) milking to help them regain estrus.

Stockbulls

For farms that are using a stockbull to breed cows during the final stages of the breeding season, they need to be checked soon.

It is important to ensure that the bull is fit for purpose; a fertility check may be worthwhile if you are concerned.

If a new stockbull is being purchased it is important that they are purchased well in advance of when you plan to use them.

They should be sourced from a closed herd and vaccinated with the same vaccinations as the cows/heifers.