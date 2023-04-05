The newly-formed Munster Angus Breeders held their premier sale on Saturday, April 1, at GVM Kilmallock Mart, Co. Limerick.

A statement from the group following the sale outlined: “Top-quality bulls met with a very strong trade.”

Out of the 37 bulls catalogued, there were 27 bulls on offer on the day and the group said the high-level of on-farm sales attributed to this.

All bulls presented met National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme stockbull criteria, Genomic tested, inspected and weighted on entry to mart as well as all being fertility tested.

There was a 100% clearance with an average sale price of €3,525. According to the group, this is the highest-ever average sale price for Angus bulls at Kilmallock Mart.

The auctioneer on the day was Denis Barrett and the judge on the day was Peter O’Connell from Mallow, Co. Cork.

The €4,000 price barrier was surpassed on five occasions with all these bulls possessing a 5-star rating.

A range of dairy, suckler and pedigree breeders were all keen to secure lots on the day and at least three bulls joined pedigree Angus herds.

The Overall Champion bull was Tubridmore Up Lazy River from the herd of Denis Twomey, Co. Kerry.

Lazy River is a December 2021-born five-star son of Intelagri Matteo. Lazy River went on to sell for second-highest price of the day €4,500.

The Reserve Champion title went to Ardglass Usain Bolt from the herd of Aidan Crowley Charleville, Co. Cork. Usain Bolt is a Sep 2021-born son of Liss Brendan and he later went on to sell for €3,400.

The highest-price of the day went to Clara Utrecht from the herd of Dan and Rose Murphy, Millstreet, Co. Cork. This second-prize winner to the show champion made €4,800.

Utrecht is a December 2021-born 5-star son of Milah Murrah Klooney.

The Murphy family sold their three entries for an average of over €4,130 receiving €4,100 for Clara Uttoxer a December 2021-born son of Hf Alcatraz and €3,500 for Clara Urraco a December 2021-born son of Rawburn Boss Hogg.

The third-highest price of the day went to Ger Hogan of Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary for an October 2021 born 5-star son of Lavally Prince, Beryl U6 selling for €4,400.

The next highest price went to Joe Hennessy, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary for Knockeevan Valentine. Valentine is a January 2022-born full brother to the champion bull in 2022. Valentine is a son of Rosemead Karona and sold for €4,300.

Another notable price from the sale went to Martin Mulcahy, Charleville Co. Cork for Rathfort V132. This February 2022-born son of Drumcarbin Prince Mambo sold for €3,900. Timmie Taylor from Knocklong, Co. Limerick, received €3,800 for his August 2021-born bull Monemore Uri.

The next Munster Angus Breeders sale will be held on Saturday, April 22, and all bulls will again be fertility tested, sire verified and exhibitor bred.