Global consumption of meat is set to increase by 14% by the end of this decade, according to a report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The report, released last month and titled Climate Risks in the Agriculture Sector, said that the growth in this consumption will be mainly driven by growth in income and population.

However, in high-income countries, meat consumption per capita is expected to level off due to changes in consumer preferences and slower population growth.

By 2030, poultry is expected to represent 41% of global meat products, with beef representing 20%.

Beef production is expected to grow by 5.8% by 2030, compared to a base period of 2018 to 2020, the report said.

However, Asia and the Pacific are the only regions where per capita beef production is expected to increase by 2030.

In China, the world’s second-largest beef consumer, per capita consumption will increase by an estimated 8% by 2030, compared to a growth rate of 35% over the last 10 years.

Per capita consumption is also expected to fall in Argentina and Canada by 7% and in Brazil by 6%.

Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to have the highest growth rate for beef production at 15%, due to strong population growth. Beef production is also expected to grow by 6% in North America.

However, it will decrease by 5% in Europe, according to the UNEP report.

Global agritech market

The report also said that the market for agricultural technology (agritech) is set to increase to $22.5 billion by 2025, compared to $9 billion in 2020.

This will be part of a move towards adopting emissions-mitigating technology, including ‘biotechnology’, such as crops that rely on fewer pesticides and require less frequent ploughing.

The report outlined that traditional farmers could be outcompeted by those who adopt biotechnology due to the latter’s improved crop yields.

The report also briefly touched on lab-grown meat, saying that, with continued technological advances in the field, the costs of cultured meat are expected to become competitive with those of traditional meat.

The report said that, globally, cultured meat and other alternatives are projected to decrease the market share of traditional meat from 90% in 2025 to 40% by 2040.