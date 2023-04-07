The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently recruiting technical agricultural officers (TAOs).

These staff are employed to carry out various functions related to services and schemes operated by the department, along with operating controls in relation to animal welfare and health, public health and EU payment schemes.

A TAO can be based at various locations across the DAFM and may be based in regional offices or in meat factories.

The role is varied and can involve inspections, monitoring and sampling on farms and at the premises of food businesses.

The salary scale for the position ranges from €27,787 to €51,786.

Advertisement

The positions are currently being advertised on the Public Appointments Service website and the closing date for applications 3:00p.m on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

DAFM

According to the DAFM, the following are some duties associated with the role of a TAO:

Interacting with the public/customers on schemes and services;

Supervision and/or monitoring of activities of food business operators and a range of meat plants and ensuring compliance with all regulations;

Various on farm controls and business premises checks required under national and EU legislation;

Dealing with animal welfare, public health and animal health (including disease control) in line with legislative requirements;

A range of other duties such as crop evaluation, certification duties, poultry and eggs and pesticide control.

A TAO may be required to work in industrial conditions such as meat and rendering plants, in offices or have outdoor duties including farm inspections under various EU schemes.

The staff can be assigned to work in more than one area of work depending on seasonal and geographic demands.

Applicants must select two locations from 23 counties in order of preference where they would be willing to be headquartered as a TAO.

Advertisement

Candidates who apply must hold an advanced certificate in agriculture at level 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ).

They can also have a relevant qualification at minimum level 6 or higher on the NFQ which has significant content relating to agri-food production.

The position requires applicants to have practical experience and a strong knowledge of Irish agriculture and the agri-food industry.

Applicants should be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, work alone and as part of a team and have strong communication skills.