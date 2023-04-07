There are a number of exciting and interesting jobs up for grabs in the agri-sector at present and one of them might just suit you.

This article previews the latest roles to become available, which may be of interest if you’re up for a new challange. To learn more about these jobs and many more, visit AgriRecruit.

HerdPlus Graduate Programme

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) have opened applications to its 2023 HerdPlus Graduate Programme and is offering two graduates an opportunity to join its team for 12 months commencing later this year.

Successful applicants will work directly with farmers and industry experts to deliver financially impactful and sustainable results across the beef and dairy sectors

A third level degree in agricultural science or a related topic is essential for this role, and applicants should be a team player with strong communication skills and good computer skills.

Certification officer and farm inspector

The Irish Organic Association is recruiting for a full time trainee farm inspector/certification officer to join their team in the south west of the country.

This role offers a varied workload, which will involve carrying out inspections at various locations around the country, meaning a full, clean driving licence is essential. Applicants should note that a company vehicle will be provided after training is completed.

A minimum of a level eight degree in agricultural science is required and previous knowledge of farm processes is desirable.

Members Relations Officer

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) is looking to hire a suitably qualified person to join their Kildare team, where they will work on a number of projects alongside the company’s executive team.

This will include the delivery of educational, regulatory and communcation projects as well as working at farm machinery events and managing stakeholder consultations.

Candidates should have a solid understanding and strong interest in farm machinery, and experience in a management role or a farm machinery business would be a distinct advantage.

A full, clean driving license and your own car is essential for this role.

Registrar and Customer Service Admin

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is seeking an ambitious individual to join its team in Co. Cork, who will assist in the registration of animals in the herdbook, and help out with other servicing and marketing tasks.

The full time, 12 month position does require an understanding of agriculture and dairy farming and outstanding organisational and communication skills are a must.

Qualifications or experience in an agricultural setting would also be a distinct advantage.

Sales advisor

Drummonds, a leading provider of agronomy services, agricultural inputs and agricultural supplies, has an opening for a sales advisor in its Meath west branch.

Reporting to the branch manager, the successful applicant will support the effective running of the shop and animal feed business.

Duties will include processing customer orders, scheduling deliveries, supporting the operations team, and assisting with stock management and replenishment.

Strong numeracy and literacy skills are required and ideally, candidates will have previous retail experience as well as an awareness of the Irish agricultural industry.

Office receptionist

FDC Group in Co. Limerick is looking to hire a receptionist for its office in Abbeyfeale, who can manage incoming calls, client invoicing, data entry and bookkeeping work for the office team.

The ideal candidate for this job will be highly organised with good interpersonal skills and will be confident in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Applicants should also have a pleasant phone manner and should be able to work on their own initiative. Previous organisational experience would be hugely beneficial also.

Area sales manager

If you have strong sales and marketing skills and are looking for a new challenge, Uppercross Enterprises Ltd. (UEL) may have the position for you.

It’s looking to take on an area sales manager who will have the opportunity to disrupt the existing agricultural irrigation and plumbing sector by bringing high quality products to consumers at fair prices.

This role is based in Leinster but will require a lot of travelling, and a fully expensed Jeep will be provided by the company for this. UEL also promises a generous salary and commission rates which will be linked to your performance.