Irish Seed Savers Association presented President Micheal D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins with a Lough Key Crab tree this week, which will be planted at Áras an Uachtaráin in memory of their beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Bród.

Bród, who passed away in April 2023 at the age of 11, had been a member of the Higgins family since arriving as an eight-week-old puppy at the Áras.

Over the years, Bród brought joy to the thousands of visitors who had the pleasure of meeting him during their visits to Áras an Uachtaráin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Michael D. Higgins (@presidentirl)

Advertisement

President Higgins expressed his gratitude and said the gesture emphasises the importance of preserving Ireland’s “agricultural heritage”.

He said the gesture “serves as a poignant tribute” to Bród and contributes to the protection of Ireland’s apple tree heritage.

Tree for Bród

The Lough Key Crab tree is one of 180 varieties of the National Irish Heritage Apple Tree Collection conserved the Irish Seed Savers Association.

The tree was discovered in the estate of Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle, Co. Roscommon within the stump of a birch tree.

It boasts deep pink blossom, dark purple tinged foliage, and deep crimson crab apples.

Advertisement

It flowers early in the season and can be picked in mid September, according to the association. Lough Key Crab tree branch. Image source: Irish Seed Savers Association

The Irish Seed Savers Association, established in 1991 is an environmental organisation and social enterprise.

It has been involved in a variety of projects over the last 15 years, researching into apples, plums, grains and vegetables.

It is committed to safeguarding food crop biodiversity for present and future generations.

The organisation also focuses on educating the public in the sustainable and ethical use of these resources.