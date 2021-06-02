Information is being sought on the theft of a trailer from a premises in Co. Offaly – in what is the latest in a spate of rural crime incidents in recent weeks.

The trailer was stolen from the Kinnitty/Kilcormac area of the county at some point between last Friday (May 28) and yesterday (Tuesday, June 1).

In an appeal for information Gardaí based in the Laois-Offaly division said:

“Birr Garda are investigating the theft of this trailer from Kinnitty/Kilcormac area between May 28 and June 1.

“Both front lights damaged and damage to rear roof. It has a small fox decal on the side that says registered with Tier assets agency,” the Garda post added.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the theft of a power washer from a farm in Co. Leitrim on Saturday (May 29).

This is one of a series of thefts from across the country in recent weeks, which has seen trailers in particular a target for criminals targeting rural regions following incidents in counties Mayo, Tipperary, Cavan, Laois and Offaly over the past month alone, according to local Gardaí.

On May 26, an appeal for information was made in relation to the theft of a tractor from a farm in Co. Tyrone – with the tractor in question subsequently recovered.

A similar theft recovery was seen south of the Northern Ireland border, where a trailer which had been stolen from a premises in Co. Mayo earlier this month was also returned to its rightful owners, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.