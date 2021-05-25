A trailer which had been stolen from a premises in Co. Mayo earlier this month has been returned to its rightful owners, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The trailer in question was stolen in an overnight raid on a property in Charlestown, near the county border with Co. Sligo, between Friday night and Saturday morning, May 7 and 8, before being recovered two weeks later.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer that occurred between [Friday and Saturday] May 7 and 8, 2021, at a property in Charlestown, Co. Mayo.

“It was recovered on Friday, May 21, 2021 and returned to its owner soon after.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.

This follows the theft of a livestock trailer from a yard in Co. Tipperary in recent weeks.

The trailer was stolen from the Mullinahone area of the county between Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13.

In a statement on the matter on Friday (May 14), Gardaí based in Co. Tipperary said:

“This trailer was stolen from the Mullinahone area in the past 24 hours. Clonmel Gardaí are looking for the public’s assistance in tracing it.

“If any persons have CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious vehicles/persons from [Wednesday and Thursday] May 12 and 13, please contact Clonmel Gardaí on: 052-6177640,” the statement said.

This is one of a series of thefts from across the country in recent weeks, which has seen trailers in particular a target for criminals targeting rural regions.