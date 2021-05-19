An appeal for information has been issued by members of An Garda Síochána in relation to the theft of a livestock trailer from a yard in Co. Tipperary last week.

The trailer was stolen from the Mullinahone area of the county between Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13.

In a statement on the matter on Friday (May 14), Gardaí based in Co. Tipperary said:

“This trailer was stolen from the Mullinahone area in the past 24 hours. Clonmel Gardaí are looking for the publics assistance in tracing it.

“If any persons have CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious vehicles/persons from [Wednesday and Thursday] May 12 and 13, please contact Clonmel Gardaí on: 052-6177640,” the statement said.

This is one of a series of thefts from across the country in recent weeks.

Advertisement

In neighbouring Co. Offaly, on Saturday night, May 15, a trailer was stolen from the Croghan region.

According to locals, the trailer in question is an 8ft x 5ft Murphy cattle trailer, which was last seen in the Walsh Island area of the county at approximately 7:30p.m on Saturday evening.

It is believed that a black Ssyangyong 4×4 with a number plate bearing “07-WH” was towing the trailer in question.

Anyone with information which may be of use can contact Tullamore Garda Station on: 057-9327600.

Meanwhile, a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, a 4×4, a trailer and diesel were stolen in a spate of rural thefts which took place in the midlands the following night, according to An Garda Síochána.

The property was taken in an overnight raid across a number of locations in counties Laois and Offaly on Sunday night / Monday morning (May 16 and 17), local Gardaí have confirmed.