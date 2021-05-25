The 2021 breeding season is well underway on the majority of spring-calving dairy farms across the country, making now a good opportunity to look back at the top 50 AI bulls from the 2020 breeding season.

From the data recently released by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), we can see that Kilfeacle Pivotal (FR4728) had the highest number of recorded serves in 2020, with a total of 44,768.

Kilfeacle Pivotal is a Progressive Genetics bull and has an economic breeding index (EBI) of €297.

Second on the list, with over 4,000 less straws used, is Doonmanagh Seville (FR4547). Doonmanagh Seville is a Progressive Genetics bull and has an EBI of €301, with a total of 40,049 serves recorded.

The third highest number of inseminations recorded was from Ballygown Albert (FR4513). Once again, Ballygown Albert is a Progressive Genetics bull, with an EBI of €281. Image source: ICBF

Dairy Gene Ireland

All of the top 10 bulls were previously progeny tested through Dairy Gene Ireland.

Advertisement

Furthermore, 32 of the top 50 bulls were progeny tested through the Gene Ireland Programme.

Top 50

The top 50 list is dominated by Holstein Friesian bulls, with 45 of the AI bulls on the list being Holstein Friesian. Completing the list of 50 bulls is three Jersey bulls and two British Friesian bulls.

It is not until 39th on the list that the Holstein Friesian domination is somewhat broken.

Number 39 on the list is Firoda Meinse 2 (FOE), and was the most used British Friesian bull with a total of 5,268 serves recorded in 2020. Firoda Meinse 2 is a Dovea Genetics bull with an EBI of €168. Image source: Dovea Genetics

The first Jersey sire is 41st on the list, with the remaining two Jerseys taking up 45th and 47th place on the list.

The most used Jersey bull was Okura LT Integrity (OKT), with a total of 4,879 serves recorded. Okura LT Integrity is an LIC bull and has an EBI of €197. Image Source: LIC

Full list of top 50 AI bulls

Image source: ICBF

Related Stories: Rain to ease and temperatures to rise this week