Teagasc has appointed a new organic farming specialist who will commences the role today (Monday, May 24).

Joe Kelleher previously worked as a dairy business and technology advisor based in the Limerick/Kerry advisory region.

He joins Elaine Leavy as part of the national organic farming team in Teagasc, and will support advisors and work with organic farmers. Joe Kelleher

He fills the position vacated by Dan Clavin, who is on a career break.

Kelleher graduated from University College Dublin with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

He has also completed a level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Facilitation Learning and a Diploma in Leadership Development (Level 9) from University College Cork and the Irish Management Institute.

In his early career, Kelleher worked as a planner for the Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS), advising farmers on ways to improve the environmental impact of their farms.

Commenting on his appointment to the new role, Kelleher said: “I have improved the efficiencies, lifestyles and environmental impacts of my farming clients over the past 20 years while working as an advisor.

“I am looking forward to this new challenge, and to work with a new set of farmers to bring change and improvement to their farming lives,” he added.

Kevin Connolly, acting head of the Farm Management and Rural Development Department at Teagasc, welcomed Kelleher’s appointment, saying he “brings a wealth of practical experience, working with groups of farmers to initiate change”.

“In recent years he has provided opportunities for his farmer clients to see farming systems abroad, while also learning from those much closer to home.

“He has imparted his knowledge of sustainable farming systems and nutrient efficiency, through farming training courses to hundreds of farmers over the last 2 years,” Connolly added.

In his new position, Kelleher will be joining the LIFT (Low-Input Farming and Territories) EU Horizon2020 project.

The LIFT project is designed to examine how to integrate knowledge for improving ecosystem-based farming.

