Today (Tuesday, June 1) is World Milk Day – global day of celebration to recognize the importance of milk as a universal food, according to the National Dairy Council (NDC).

The day also honours the importance of the dairy sector supporting the livelihoods of one billion people, the council notes.

In light of the day that’s in it, the NDC put together a list of top milk facts across a range of areas including nutritional, environmental and economic categories.

In terms of nutrition, the council outlined 10 facts relating to milk produced on Irish dairy farms:

Milk is naturally one of the most nutrient dense foods available; just 100ml is a source of eight essential nutrients – protein, riboflavin, vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, potassium, phosphorus and pantothenic acid; Three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group provides 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin B12. This vitamin is only found in foods of animal origin and contributes to normal energy metabolism, functioning of the nervous system and immune systems, cell division and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue; Irish butter has a natural golden-yellow colour, due to its carotene content. The carotene pigment comes from grass, which forms the basis of an Irish cow’s diet. The human body can convert carotene to vitamin A; The protein in milk is considered a ‘complete’ protein as it contains all of the essential amino acids. These are the building blocks that the body uses for growth and repair. Three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group across the day, provides 21g of protein; Dairy foods are the main provider of iodine in the Irish diet, with three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group providing 100% of the recommended daily intake. Iodine contributes to normal cognitive function, energy metabolism, functioning of the nervous system, normal skin and normal thyroid function; The lactose in milk is not classified in the same category as ‘free’ or ‘added’ sugars as it is a naturally occurring sugar. Therefore, it is not included in the sugar reduction guidelines. The calcium and phosphorus in milk contribute to the maintenance of normal teeth; The Department of Health’s healthy eating guidelines advise three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group each day as part of a healthy, balanced diet. Between the ages of 9-18 years, five servings per day are recommended due to the increased calcium requirements at this life stage. Examples of one serving include a 200ml glass of milk, 125g yogurt or 25g cheddar cheese; Milk is well known as an excellent source of calcium with a 200ml glass providing 31% of the recommended daily intake. Calcium is needed for the growth and maintenance of normal bones and teeth; and contributes to normal blood clotting, energy metabolism, muscle and nerve function; A 200ml glass of semi-skimmed milk provides just 92kcal. This equates to less than 5% of the calories in a standard 2,000kcal diet; Whole milk has a fat content of about 3.5%. This is comprised of over 400 different fatty acids, which contribute to the distinctive texture and flavour of dairy products.

In relation to the environmental impact of Irish dairy farming, the NDC said: “Irish dairy is based on a grass-based production system, giving it one of the lowest carbon footprints internationally.

“Efforts are focused on continuing to improve, with data from recent years showing a 10% reduction in the carbon footprint per kg of milk.

“It is estimated that for every 10-day increase in outdoor grazing, there is a 1.7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

“In Ireland, approximately 99% of the water used for milk production is supplied naturally by rainfall.

“With almost zero impact on water stress, Ireland is one of the best places in the world for sustainable milk production,” the council claims.

Finally, the NDC noted: “Family farms are the heart of Irish dairy, with over 18,000 farms across Ireland producing 7.5 billion litres of milk in a year.”