A status yellow potato-blight warning for early-sown crops has been extended to parts of Connaught until Thursday, June 3, according to Met Éireann.

This is in addition to the blight warning already in place for parts of Munster, also forecast up to and including Thursday this week.

Potato blight prevention

According to the national meteorological service, there will be some opportunity for spraying during the remainder of today (Tuesday, June 1).

“Spraying is possible across the eastern half of Ireland today, but rainfall is set to move up through Wednesday,” it said.

Potato blight – a master adapter

According to Teagasc, blight is a “master at adapting to its environment” and has an ability to complete its life cycle in fewer than five days.

This is a major advantage to a pathogen that is subject to many different stresses (e.g. heavy fungicide use).

Soil temperature

Mean soil temperatures over the past seven days ranged from 12.2 to 14.9 degrees, which is a degree or two above normal.

Mean air temperatures will be around normal for the week ahead, except across Munster and west Connacht where it will be up to 2 degrees cooler than normal.

UV index

In Ulster, the UV index is moderate to high today and will be similar tomorrow. In Munster, it is moderate to high today; it will be high in sunshine tomorrow, otherwise low to moderate.

Advertisement

In Leinster, it is moderate to high today, and moderate to high tomorrow. And in Connacht, it is high in sunshine today and tomorrow, otherwise low to moderate.

Field conditions

The majority of soils are below their saturation levels; however, some poorly drained soils are saturated or waterlogged.

Field conditions will worsen during the week with some moderately or well-drained soils also reaching saturation in rainfall from midweek, particularly in Munster and Connacht.

Early indications suggest field trafficability may improve somewhat again next weekend, however some poorly drained soils will likely remain waterlogged.

Sunshine

Sunshine has been fairly good these past seven days with typically a third more sunshine than normal.

However, sunshine hours were just average across Munster.

Dublin was the sunniest area with 60 hours sunshine in all.

Source: Met Éireann