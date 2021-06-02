The allocation of over €500,000 in funding to three local development companies (LDCs) in the southwest of the country for farm and community biodiversity initiatives has been welcomed by the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN).

The association welcomed the granting of the funding to the LDCs in counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick following an open call for biodiversity projects from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine.

IRD Duhallow, Ballyhoura Development CLG and South Kerry Development Partnership were among 24 groups to receive a total of €3 million under the initiative.

Welcoming the funding ILDN chair Jim Finn said: “Local development companies are increasingly becoming leaders in meeting the challenges of climate action and the promotion of biodiversity.

“The IRD Duhallow ‘Owentaraglin River European Innovation Partnership (EIP)’, the Ballyhoura Development CLG ‘Parish Habitats and Biodiversity project’ in Limerick as well as their ‘Deel Spatially Targeted EIP’ and the South Kerry Development Partnership ‘Kerry Eco-Social Farming Project’ are examples of LDCs working with Communities to deliver local results-based actions making a real difference to their environments.”

Advertisement

ILDN CEO Joe Saunders also spoke, adding:

“With 49 local development companies in every community nationwide we believe that LDCs can be to the forefront in delivering climate action and biodiversity projects as government ramps up its ambitions in delivering on its climate targets.

“A community-led Just Transition will be key to ensuring communities are drivers in the creation of an environmentally sustainable society and economy,” Saunders concluded.

The ILDN represents 49 LDCs across Ireland, including 35 local development companies who deliver the LEADER Programme in local areas around in the country.