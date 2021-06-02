Aldi Ireland is recalling batches of its Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons due to the presence of Salmonella, which may make this product unsafe.

In a notice, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that the implicated batches have a pack size of 320g; batch codes of 20300B and 20323B; and best before end dates of October 2021 and November 2021.

Image source: FSAI

The products’ country of origin is Ireland.

Last year, there were a number of alerts issued by the FSAI in relation to similar products from Aldi.

In October, Aldi recalled all batches and all best before dates of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken, due to the possible presence of Salmonella also.

In September, Aldi recalled a batch of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken.

Salmonella symptoms

Consumers are advised by the FSAI not to eat the implicated batches.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.