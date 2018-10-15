Tractor stolen in night-time raid in Co. Meath

A tractor was stolen from a farm in Co. Meath on Wednesday night last, October 10, with its owner appealing for any information on the theft.

The tractor – a John Deere 6320 SE, which was equipped with a post driver and loader with pallet forks – was taken from its owners yard in Kilshanroe, Enfield, Co. Meath, at 10:20pm on Wednesday night.

The loader is a 631 John Deere loader, while a Vector post driver is attached to the machine.

The registration plate of the taken machine is 05-KE-5294. The stolen tractor has a number of distinguishing features; it has two LED lights on the front of the roof, and the front mudguards have been removed.

In addition, the tyres on the front are brand new, while the back tyres are very worn, according to its owner Gerard Dempsey.

Speaking to AgriLand, Dempsey said: “We have it on the CCTV cameras in two places; one heading out at 10:20pm by my neighbours who picked it up on the security cameras.

“Up the road, in Kilshanroe, another CCTV camera picked them up at 10:30 heading towards Carbury village,” Dempsey said.

It’s my livelihood; I’ve no way of working or feeding my cattle now. I have a fencing business; I do a lot of fencing in the area.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01-6667800. Alternatively, Crimestoppers Freefone can be reached on: 1800-250-025.