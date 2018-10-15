Stolen vehicles recovered in Down leading to 4 arrests

Four men were arrested in a police operation targeting stolen vehicles in Northern Ireland recently, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

The arrests were made following a four-day police operation, in which a “significant amount” of stolen property, thought to have been taken from the Republic of Ireland, was recovered.

According to PSNI officers, anyone with information on vehicle theft and vehicle part theft in particular are asked to get in touch.

On Friday, October 5, police commenced a search of premises in the Mayobridge area of Co. Down for suspected stolen property, according to a PSNI spokesperson.

This search ended the following Monday (October 8).

Four men – aged 59, 51, 40 and 37 – were arrested at the scene of the search on suspicion of handling property, believed to have been stolen in the Republic of Ireland, the spokesperson added.

They have been interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Commenting on the operation, Detective Sergeant Bell said: “This protracted four-day search operation has resulted in a significant amount of suspected stolen property being recovered.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about stolen vehicles or stolen vehicle parts to contact detectives in Newry on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 631 of 05/10/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Vehicle theft

Vehicle theft has been rampant in rural areas in recent months, with Toyota Land Cruisers targeted in particular.

Land Cruisers have been taken from a number of counties, including Tipperary, Meath, Cork and Waterford, among others.

The theft of one such vehicle in Co. Cork – which was brand new, and stolen from a farmyard back in August – was recorded going through a toll on the M1 motorway in Drogheda, Co. Louth, on the day it was taken according to its owners.