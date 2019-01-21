Tractor pulled off motorway for not going fast enough

A farmer was pulled over on the M18 motorway in Co. Clare by the county’s Road Policing Unit for not going fast enough, after he tried to take a shortcut between land.

The tractor, which appears from pictures to have been a John Deere, was only capable of doing 35kph, according to An Garda Siochana – drivers must be able to maintain a speed of 50kph on motorways.

“Lads, you can’t be doing that !!! Tractor stopped on motorway (tractor only able to do 35kph) Driver was taking a shortcut between farms,” said the Gardai on Twitter.

A similar incident took place late last year.

In late October 2018, a tractor pulling a low trailer was detected travelling at only 44kph on the M9 motorway in Carlow.

Fittingly, the tractor was detected and identified on ‘National Slow Down Day’.

On that occasion, the Gardai warned about the “dangerous conditions for other drivers” that can result from driving too slow on a motorway.

“Drivers must be mindful of breaking distances and reaction times regarding not just their driving but of other drivers also,” tweeted the Gardai.

It is not illegal to drive a tractor on a motorway, but your vehicle, along with all others, must be able to reach and maintain a speed of 50kph.