ABP shortlisted for worldwide environmental award

The renewables division of ABP – Olleco – is one of six companies from around the world that have been shortlisted for a global environmental award at the World Economic Forum, which takes place this week in Davos, Switzerland.

According to a statement from the company, ABP has been recognised for its environmental contribution in helping to develop circular-economy solutions with respect to food waste in the food service and hospitality sectors.

In Ireland, Olleco, through its partnership with Frylite, has four depots and collects food waste and used cooking oil from many of the country’s hotels and food businesses.

This waste is then converted into electricity and organic fertiliser.

In the UK, Olleco operates 16 sites including a bio-diesel production facility in Liverpool and three anaerobic digesters in Liverpool and Buckinghamshire.

Commenting on the news, CEO OF ABP’s renewable division, Olleco, Robert Behan, said: “Olleco is delighted to have made the final shortlist.

This recognition is a strong testament to the hard work of every one of the nearly 1,000-strong staff who are dedicated to delivering innovative circular-economy solutions.

“We are also hugely privileged to work with some of the most forward-thinking businesses in the food industry including the team in the Red Cow Moran Hotel and many others across the country.”

In 2017, ABP invested £22 million in a green-energy plant for Olleco adjacent to the Arla dairy in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.