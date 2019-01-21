Applications open today for energy innovation project funding

The 2019 SEAI National Energy Research Development and Demonstration Funding programme – a government-funded initiative which funds innovative energy-research projects – was launched today (Monday, January 21).

The programme was launched by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton.

Up to €4 million funding is available this year to fund research projects which aims to help drive Ireland’s transition to a clean and secure energy future.

Applications to the programme are open today and will close on Thursday, March 7.

Applications are open to companies, universities, institutes of technology, publicly-funded research institutions, public-sector bodies and semi-state bodies who are based in the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking today, Minister Bruton said: “I am determined to make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change. Putting Ireland’s energy use on a sustainable path is key to realising that ambition.

We – as government – must invest in research to help drive discovery of the new technologies and solutions required for Ireland’s low carbon energy transition.

Welcoming the announcement, Jim Gannon, CEO of Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), said: “Energy research and innovation are crucial components of Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy, and represent one of the core parts of SEAI’s strategy.

2019 will involve refinement and expansion of our research and innovation policy support roles and programme offerings.

SEAI has developed new strategic co-funding partnerships with ESB Group, Gas Networks Ireland and the Geological Survey of Ireland as part of the 2019 call.

