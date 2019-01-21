Cold spell in store with frost patches remaining

This week will be mostly cold with frost and icy patches in areas across the country. According to Met Eireann, there will be some wintry precipitation at times also.

Weather may become a little milder on Thursday and Friday, before returning to cold spells again.

Today (Monday, January 21) will begin with a frosty start to the morning in many areas.

It will begin dry in most places, with brightest skies across the eastern half of the country.

Later today cloud and rain, having already arrived on west coasts, will gradually spread east to all areas this afternoon and evening.

Rain showers will be heavy for a time and may be preceded by sleet over hills in northern parts of the country.

Later in the evening, clearer, colder conditions will prevail with rain or hail showers following as winds veer northwest.

Overall, today will be cold with highest temperatures ranging from only 3° in the north to 8° in the south.

Tonight will be bring clear spells and scattered, wintry showers most of which will affect Atlantic counties, with the risk of hail and thunder here too.

There will be some falls of sleet and snow – mainly over higher ground – but on some lower levels too.

Tonight will remain cold with frost and ice patches in sheltered areas. Lowest temperatures will range -1° to +2°.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will begin with scattered, wintry showers continuing. There may be a light dusting of snow to begin the day in certain parts, the national forecaster has predicted.

Showers will become confined to Atlantic counties later in the day with bright winter sunshine at times too. Temperatures will remain low with highest temperatures of 2° to 5° in moderate, occasionally gusty northwest breezes.

Wednesday

Many central, eastern and southeastern areas will remain dry throughout Wednesday with sunny spells. There will be a crisp, frosty start for these parts.

There will be high cloud cover in other areas with showery rain gradually moving in off the Atlantic.

Wednesday will be a cold day with afternoon highs of 4° to 8° and coldest spells across the eastern half of the country.

There will be some showery rain in parts of the country early Wednesday night, before becoming dry under broken cloud.