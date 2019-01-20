Mustering muscle for ‘colourful’ Bandon tractor run

Co. Cork – a region that’s no stranger to tractors of all ages and sizes, played host to yet another vehicle ‘run‘. It took place today (Sunday, January 20).

This time it was the turn of Bandon to be front and centre. It was the staging post for the so-called ‘Bandon Tractor, Truck, Vintage Car & Jeep Run’.

As its name suggests, the run was not restricted just to tractors; there were all manner of other vehicles in the mix too.

The run started off at The Old Still Bar (Bandon).

From there, the convoy headed to Timoleague on the main road, followed by a “scenic drive” to Kilbrittain – travelling by Harbour View – and then onto Bandon town (via the main street) and, finally, back to The Old Still Bar.

The event kicked off in the afternoon; registration of vehicles began around 11:00am.

Funds raised will go to BASC (Bandon Area Special Children), The Down Syndrome Centre Cork and Bandon Union Development Fund.

The pictures accompanying this article are from the Tractor Runs – Cork Facebook page. All of these photographs are courtesy of ‘Dave P‘.

Please bear in mind that these images depict just a selection of what was present.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Kilbrittain run

