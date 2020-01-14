Top agri speakers to address farmer info evening tonight

An information evening for young farmers focusing on the changing situation of Irish farming will be held in Co. Offaly tonight.

Entitled ‘Farming – A Changing Landscape: Are you ready?’ the event is a joint initiative being organised by AIB and Offaly Macra na Feirme.

The event will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel tonight, Tuesday, January 14, at 7:30pm.

The panel of key speakers will include: Mark Glennon, AIB agri advisor; Kevin Hanrahan, head of the Rural Economy and Development Programme at Teagasc; Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel; Jack Nolan, senior inspector at the Nitrates, Biodiversity and Engineering division at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Bobby Walsh, a young dairy farmer from the locality.

The event

Nicholas Berry, member of Offaly Macra na Feirme and one of the organisers of the event, spoke to AgriLand ahead of the event.

He noted that farmers should come along this evening to see where their future is going and what they should be expecting down the line.

There’s a lot of new things coming down the line. Nobody fully knows what way it’s going to go – but we have to prepare for a future in farming.

For more information on the night, and to view profiles of the guest speakers, those interested can find further details on the Offaly Young Farmers Facebook page.