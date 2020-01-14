Sheep trade: No major change in base quotes this week

There has been no major change in the quotes being offered by sheep processing facilities, with prices holding firm for the time being.

This week, Kepak Athleague is the biggest mover in terms of price – offering 10c/kg more compared to last week. This brought its price to 500c/kg.

Kildare Chilling and Irish Country Meats remain the same as last week at 495c/kg and 520c/kg respectively.

Farmers involved in producer groups are securing prices of up to 550c/kg (up to a carcass weight of 22.5kg).

One factory, in particular, has said: “The supply is good. However, the number of lambs presented to the factory overweight is becoming a problem”.

At current prices, farmers are securing prices of between 505c/kg and 530c/kg including quality assurance (QA) bonuses.

As of now, farmers are securing returns of between €113/head and €119/head including QA bonuses for lambs that are killing out at a 22.5kg carcass weight.

Quotes

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 520c/kg + 10c/kg QA – no change on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

Irish Country Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 495c/kg + 10c/kg – no change on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

And, finally, Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 500c/kg + 15c/kg – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 505-530c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 270-280c/kg in sheep processing plants.

Spring lamb quotes: Kepak Athleague: 500c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 520c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 495c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 270c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 270c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 280c/kg.

Throughput

During the week ending Sunday, January 5, the number of hoggets/lambs processed amounted to 40,968.

In addition, the number of cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 5,821 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending January 5): Hoggets/lambs: 40,968 head;

Ewes and rams: 5,821 head;

Total: 46,789 head.