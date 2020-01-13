Arable conference takes place in Greenmount tomorrow

The ‘Agronomy and Business Management Conference for Arable Growers’ is set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Greenmount Campus.

The all-day conference – jointly organised by CAFRE, the Ulster Arable Society and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) – aims to help growers deal with current agronomy and business management issues.

The conference will run from 9.00am to 4.00pm and the cost is £30.00. However, Ulster Arable Society members are entitled to a £5 refund on attendance at the AGM.

Morning session

The opening address will be delivered by (UFU) president Ivor Ferguson. Next up, Mark Buckingham, Bayer Crop Science’s corporate engagement officer will deliver a presentation titled: ‘Protecting Glyphosate – the issues’.

Next up, senior trader with W & R Barnett Ltd, Ben Fraser, will deliver a presentation titled: ‘Grain marketing -options before and after harvest’.

Dr. Patrick Forrestal, head of Soil and Plant Nutrition, Teagasc will discuss Improving soil health for the long term.

Afternoon session

In the afternoon session, Dr. Steve Foster – who is an entomologist with Rothamsted Research – will be offering advice on Aphid and BYDV control after neonicotinoids.

AHDB monitor farmer from Downpatrick, Co. Down, Richard Orr, will discuss ‘Tying it all together – a farmer’s view’.

Finally, a panel Questions and Answers session will draw the event to a close.

A total of five BASIS points and four National Register of Sprayer Operators (NRoSO) points will be allocated for the conference.

Places cannot be reserved and payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

Click here to book your place.