After Brendan, what weather can we expect for the week?

Storm Brendan is battering most of the country today, Monday, January 13, with two Status Orange wind warnings in place.

The longer-lasting of these two warnings is currently in place for all of Connacht plus counties Kerry and Donegal. When that warning lifts – at 9:00pm tonight – what will the rest of the week hold weather-wise?

Tonight, scattered showers will continue, which will possibly turn wintry on higher ground. Tonight will also be cold, with temperatures falling to 1° to 2°, in fresh to strong south-west winds – with a risk of frost.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, winds will be become light or variable for a time with isolated showers giving way to cloudy conditions in the morning, bringing rain northwards over the country.

Temperatures will be low tomorrow, only ranging between 3° and 5° at best throughout the country. Rain will turn wintry for a time, before clearing eastwards later in the day, followed by some showers. Winds will become moderate to fresh and mainly westerly in direction; however, locally strong south-west winds are expected in the south-east during the afternoon.

Tuesday night will see showers on Atlantic coasts, but otherwise it will be dry and clear. There will be a moderate to fresh south-west wind, and temperatures will fall to 1° to 2°.

Turning to Wednesday, January 15, and it will be a bright day, with both sunshine and showers. The showers will be more frequent along Atlantic coasts, but isolated elsewhere in a fresh south-west wind. Temperatures will be between 6° and 9°.

Cloud will increase from the south-west during the evening, bringing rain overnight. This will turn persistent in the west, with strong winds developing there.

Rain will become more widespread on Thursday, January 16, and will be heavy in parts. This will be followed by drier conditions, with showers following from the west in the afternoon and evening.

It will be a bit milder on Thursday, but also windy, with strong and gusty south-west winds veering westerly.

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that Friday will be drier, with sunny spells – though there will still be some showers, mainly in the north and west.

The unsettled weather means that drying conditions will be poor during the week, while opportunities for spraying will be limited.

Most soils are currently saturated or waterlogged, and this is unlikely to change over the coming days.