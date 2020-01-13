Today’s CalfCare event cancelled due to Storm Brendan

The Teagasc/Animal Health Ireland (AHI) CalfCare event that was due to be held today, Monday, January 14, has been cancelled as a result of Storm Brendan.

Today’s event was supposed to be held on the farm of Brendan Joyce from Urlingford, Co, Kilkenny. At present, subsequent CalfCare events are not understood to be affected.

The next event will be tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, hosted by Martin and Kevin Kennelly, in Kilbaha, Moyvane, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

CalfCare events are scheduled to be held every day (excluding Saturday and Sunday) until Thursday of next week. (Thursday, January 23).

For the full timetable of Teagasc/AHI CalfCare events, click here. All events start at 11:00am.

The CalfCare events focus on four areas: calf welfare and well-being; options for using existing accommodation and temporary housing; calf feeding systems; and attracting a buyer for calves.

For the sixth consecutive year, these events are sponsored by Volac.

Storm Brendan

Today’s event has been cancelled due to Storm Brendan, which is tracking to the north-west of the country.

Met Éireann has issued two Status Orange wind warnings, which together will cover the whole country.

The first of theses came in to effect at 5:00am this morning. This warning covers all of Connacht, as well as counties Donegal and Kerry. At the moment, this warning is set to lift at 9:00pm tonight.

The second warning covers the remainder of the country, having come into affect at 8:00am this morning, and is remain in place until this afternoon at 3:00pm.