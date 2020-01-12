NDC offering schools ‘chance to train with Ireland’s top athletes’

The National Dairy Council (NDC) is offering three schools or sports clubs the chance to train with “some of Ireland’s top athletes” ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As part of the Everything Starts with Milk campaign, the NDC is running a competition for winning schools to train with: professional rugby player and Love Island Winner Greg O’Shea; Kellie Harrington, one of Ireland’s top female boxers; and also some of the amazingly talented players from Ireland’s women’s hockey team.

One hockey team, one rugby team and one boxing club will win the chance to train with the athletes in their respective disciplines.

For schools to be in with a chance of winning, they have to submit an application in 100 words as to why they deserve to win this opportunity.

Following the selection of the winning entries, the training day will take place next month at University College Dublin (UCD) Campus, Dublin 4.

According to the NDC, the day will “provide the opportunity to improve gameplay and learn new skills”.

The winning team will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with Greg O’Shea and the other athletes and a sports nutritionist to discuss the importance of drinking milk in everyday life and for sports nutrition and recovery along with getting advice on how to pursue success in sport.

The competition is open to both male and female athletes aged 12 to 18 years from schools and clubs across Ireland.

If schools are feeling creative, the NDC says, they can also send a short, creative video explaining why their team would love the opportunity to train with the athletes.

All entries should be sent to the NDC by 5:00pm on Friday, January 24. Further details on entry can be found on the NDC website.