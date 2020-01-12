Free fitness and health programme seeking farmer participants

Farmers are once again being recruited for a free six-week physical activity and lifestyle education programme aimed at improving the health and fitness levels of Irish agricultural producers.

The lifestyle education and physical activity programme is open to both male and female farmers.

Run as a joint collaboration between IT Sligo and the firm True Fitness, the basic purpose of the programme is to improve farmers’ health, fitness and wellness.

Following the success of an earlier group of farmer participants in the programme in recent months, which came to a conclusion recently, True Fitness has confirmed to AgriLand that organisers are now recruiting new farmers for this initiative.

The programme will take place every Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Thursday evening from 7:00pm to 8:00pm for six weeks, starting from Tuesday, February 18.

The meetings will be held in Emo Community Centre, in Co. Laois.

Nutrition for health, strength and wellness;

Exercise for health, strength and wellness;

Weight loss (if applicable);

Increased energy levels;

Improved health; and

Measurement of cholesterol and blood sugar. It involves a number of lifestyle aspects, including:

The initiative is supported by a team of experts from both IT Sligo and True Fitness and is divided into two elements: physical activity sessions; and health workshops.

According to the organisers, farmers will be taught key points on nutrition and physical activity to help them achieve their specific goals.

Interestingly, in addition, a section on back care will be included in the course “due to the prevalence of back issues in farmers”.

In addition to weekly exercise and stretching training sessions, nutrition talks, and health education workshops, participants will also receive weekly meal plans and advice, home-based exercise sessions and exercise advice where necessary, for farmers with injuries or clinical conditions.

Organisers have said that places are limited and will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

For those interested, further information can be obtained on the course by contacting: [email protected]; or on phone at: 083-3748262.