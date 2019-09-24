Farmers sought for free 6-week fitness and health initiative

Farmers are being encouraged to get involved with the “Fit Farmers” initiative – a free six-week community-based research collaboration, aimed at improving the health and fitness levels of Irish agricultural producers.

The lifestyle education and physical activity programme is open to both male and female farmers.

It is run as a joint collaboration between IT Sligo and the firm True Fitness and the basic purpose of the programme is to improve farmers’ health, fitness and wellness.

Nutrition for health, strength and wellness;

Exercise for health, strength and wellness;

Weight loss (if applicable);

Increased energy levels;

Improved health; and

Measurement of cholesterol and blood sugar. It involves a number of lifestyle aspects, including:

The initiative is supported by a team of experts from both IT Sligo and True Fitness and is divided into two elements: physical activity sessions; and health workshops.

According to the organisers, farmers will be taught key points on nutrition and physical activity to help them achieve their specific goals.

Interestingly, in addition, a section on back care will be included in the course “due to the prevalence of back issues in farmers”.

In addition to weekly exercise and stretching training sessions, nutrition talks, and health education workshops, participants will also receive weekly meal plans and advice, home-based exercise sessions and exercise advice where necessary, for farmers with injuries or clinical conditions.

The programme will be kicking off in late October, and will be held in Co. Laois. Places are limited so farmers are advised to get in touch sooner rather than later.

For those interested, further information can be obtained on the course by contacting: [email protected] / 085-7140780; or [email protected] / 083-3748262.