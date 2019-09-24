Ornua announces opening of 2020 graduate programme

Irish agri-food cooperative, Ornua, has today, Tuesday September 24, launched its 2020 Graduate Programme.

In a statement issued today, the owner of Kerrygold – Ireland’s most successful food brand – noted that with opportunities across the business, Ornua is looking for born innovators and future leaders to bring the best of Irish dairy, on behalf of Irish farming families, to over 110 markets worldwide.

The Ornua Graduate Programme is an 18-month programme which offers graduates a chance to build a range of business skills and gain valuable experience in one of Ireland’s most exciting businesses.

Ornua is proud to cultivate long-term global careers for its employees and its graduate programme provides the first step for ambitious graduates who wish to progress their career within the food industry.

Successful candidates will undertake two placements as part of the Ornua graduate programme, which includes time overseas for most participants.

IT and computer science;

Business;

Food,

Agricultural and nutritional science;

Engineering;

Supply-chain management;

Logistics and European languages. Ornua’s Graduate Programme provides opportunities across the business and is looking for graduates in

Headquartered in Dublin, Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products.

For over 55 years, Ornua has been providing global opportunities and international careers to its proud and passionate team who bring the unique taste of grass-fed Irish dairy to the world.

Commenting on the opening of the graduate programme, Majella Darcy, chief people Ooficer, Ornua commented: “This is a great opportunity for graduates looking to pursue a dynamic career with a truly ambitious global business.

We are very fortunate in Ireland that we have a very well-educated workforce and are looking for ambitious, driven individuals who wish to start their career in a collaborative and diverse environment.

Candidates on the Ornua Graduate Programme will receive formal training and will be individually mentored by a member of Ornua’s senior management team.

The graduate programme will close for applications on October 18 with successful applicants taking up their position in Autumn, 2020.

To apply for the graduate programme, click here.