Compact loaders to follow bigger Claas-badged siblings

Claas has launched two compact Torion wheel loaders onto the UK and Irish markets, following the initial unveiling of existing medium and large-frame machines.

Like their bigger Claas-badged siblings, these loaders are the result of a collaboration with Liebherr.

The new Torion 639 and 535 have an overall height of less than 2.5m.

Both are powered by 3.3L, 4-cylinder Yanmar engines, with power outputs of 68hp (Torion 639) and 63hp (Torion 535).

These engines are Stage 3B compliant, thanks to a combination of a Diesel Oxidation Catalytic (DOC) converter and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), without the need for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR).

Drive is through a 20kph hydrostatic transmission with two speed ranges of 0-6kph and 0-20kph – selected at the flick of a switch.

The articulation (steering) angle is up to 40°, resulting in a claimed inner turning circle of just 2.5m (on standard tyres).

At maximum articulation, the Torion 535 has a Full Turn Tipping Load (FTTL) of 3.45t, rising to 3.85t for the Torion 639.

The hydraulic system has a maximum throughput of 77L/minute (Torion 639) or 70L/minutes (Torion 535), with an operating pressure that tops out at 230 bar.

Meanwhile, the cab is home to “an almost full-height front windscreen”. At the rear, there’s a rounded back window.

Inside the cab, the steering column is “infinitely adjustable for ease of operation and access”. The main controls are “easily accessible and colour-coded on the operator’s right-hand-side, alongside the joystick”.