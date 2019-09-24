BDGP deadline for Carbon Navigator is fast approaching
Farmers involved in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) have only a number of days to submit an application for the 2018 Carbon Navigator.
Participating farmers should have received a letter from the ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) – on behalf of the Department of Agriculture – on how to complete the 2018 Carbon Navigator; it can either be completed on paper or online through HerdPlus on: www.ICBF.com.
The information required is from the 2018 calendar year and falls into three distinct sections:
- Length of grazing season – turnout and housing dates for suckler cows and yearlings or an indication if stock were out-wintered;
- Nitrogen usage – tonnes of CAN (calcium ammonium nitrate) used, total urea used and total tonnes of concentrate used;
- Slurry and farmyard manure (FYM) management – the percentage of slurry and farmyard manure spread in spring/summer and autumn and the method of application used.
The Carbon Navigator must be completed no later than September 30, 2019.
- Sign in on the ICBF website, go into the BDGP section and click on the Carbon Navigator tab. Complete and save the data online – online applications have to be completed by midnight on September 30, 2019; or,
- A paper version will have been posted to farmers by ICBF earlier this year. Farmers should fill out the sheet and post it back before September 30, 2019.