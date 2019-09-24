Date and site confirmed for FTMTA Grass & Muck 2020

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced that ‘Grass & Muck’ will return to Gurteen College on May 14, 2020.

It will be the sixth such event to be held, since it was first introduced in 2010.

According to the association, this event – focused on working grassland machinery demonstrations – has proven very attractive to both exhibitors and visitors from the outset. In fact, it has grown on each occasion that it has been held.

Gary Ryan – the association’s chief executive – explained: “Exhibitor application packs will be issued by email this month.

“All exhibitors at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show and last year’s FTMTA Grass & Muck will automatically receive details of next May’s event. Any other firm interested in exhibiting can register their interest by contacting the office at: 045-409309 or at: [email protected].

“There is already very strong interest in exhibition and demonstration space – from previous and new exhibitors. All indications at this early stage point to another great event.”

The FTMTA has confirmed that, building on the addition of a “substantial extra area of plots at the 2018 event”, the size of the site will be further increased for 2020 – bringing the total grass demonstration area to well in excess of 100ac.

It will also be possible to increase the size of the trade village area significantly. In keeping with the FTMTA’s ethos, for both Grass & Muck and the Farm Machinery Show, only stands from “genuinely agricultural focused businesses will be accepted”.