Details announced on Macra na Feirme National Conference

Macra na Feirme have today, Tuesday, September 24, announced details of its upcoming Macra na Feirme National Conference.

The event will take place on Friday, October 25, in Corrin Events Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork from 1:30pm to 5:00pm.

This year’s conference is titled: ‘Irish Agriculture – Thinking Smart’.

Speaking at the announcement of the theme for the conference, Macra’s national president, Thomas Duffy, said: “Disruptive innovation has transformed global industries and agriculture is no exception”.

The pace of change is ever increasing and what may have once seemed like a distant challenge on the horizon comes into sharp focus much quicker.

“Climate change, global trade deals, protecting reputation, consumer brands, environmental sustainability and social licenses are just some of the disruptors facing Irish agriculture today.

“With change comes opportunity and Irish agriculture must anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing world.”

The first conference panel will look inside the farm gate and see what ‘the farm of tomorrow looks like’.

The panel will include animal geneticist, Prof. Donagh Berry and Teagasc grassland expert, Dr. Brendan Horan.

Conference delegates will also hear from a dairy farmer who is taking biodiversity on his farm “to the next level”, all the while achieving “outstanding technical performance”.

Panelists will discuss an alternative market for dairy-beef calves that could have potential here in Ireland.

The second conference panel will look outside the farm gate to see what’s happening both at home and internationally in terms of closing that gap between the farmer and the consumer.

Delegates will hear from speakers in the market who have the ability to connect with their consumers and deliver a better return for the quality food they produce.

There will also be an in-depth discussion with the CEO of Dairygold co-op, Jim Woulfe.

The conference will conclude with a roundtable discussion with members of the European Parliament offering their insight into agricultural and rural issues.

Entry to the conference is free however, booking is essential. Click here to book.