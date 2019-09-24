Creed stresses need for EU budget to support CAP climate ambition

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has reiterated calls for the EU’s ambitions in relation to climate action to be matched by an appropriate CAP budget.

Speaking at an informal meeting of agricultural ministers, where debate focused on the issue of soil carbon sequestration, Minister Creed acknowledged the “central role” of the CAP in helping the agriculture sector to “meet the challenges posed by climate change”.

However, he also pointed out: “We are asking farmers to do more, so we need to continue to argue for a strong CAP budget to be maintained post-2020 so that they can be appropriately rewarded for the important work they do which benefits biodiversity, soil and landscape management, and water quality.

Minister Creed also took the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts on a range of issues of critical importance to Ireland.

He noted: “I had very useful discussions today with key colleagues on matters of significant concern for Ireland.”

Advertisement

In the course of separate discussions with French, German, Dutch, Danish, Polish and Slovakian ministers, Minister Creed focused on the potential impacts of a hard Brexit on the agri-food sector, the ongoing negotiations on the post-2020 CAP, shared challenges in relation to climate change and the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

Brexit

Minister Creed outlined that Brexit developments were focused on in particular. He said: “I conveyed my own, and the Government’s, gratitude for the solidarity demonstrated by Member States to date with Ireland’s position on the Withdrawal Agreement, and it was clear to me that this will continue.”

Concluding, Minister Creed said: “We will continue to work closely on these matters over the coming weeks.”