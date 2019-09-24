MF to launch ‘new’ 4-cylinder, 135-180hp tractors

Massey Ferguson will shortly introduce updated 6700 S Series tractors, with five “new” models having maximum powers from 135hp to 180hp.

Like their predecessors, these models are claimed to “deliver the power and torque of comparable six-cylinder tractors, along with the benefits of compact, lightweight four-cylinder units”.

The latest 6700 S Series tractors come with new (in-cab) operating terminals and extended tyre options.

“With the introduction of the new MF 6700 S Series we retain this successful recipe to boost performance,” claimed Francesco Quaranta, vice-president of Sales, Marketing & Product Management (Massey Ferguson Europe & Middle East).

Massey Ferguson created the concept of the high-power, four-cylinder tractor and was the first to take this to 200hp.

All models are equipped with the latest AGCO Power four-cylinder (Stage V) engines. Maximum power is increased by 5hp on all but the smallest model, while Engine Power Management (EPM) delivers a boost of up to 20hp.

Buyers can opt for either the Dyna-VT continuously-variable transmission or the new Dyna-6 Super Eco semi-powershift unit. Three levels of specification (Essential, Efficient and Exclusive) are available.

Fleet monitoring

Aside, a new ‘MF Connect’ fleet monitoring system is also due for launch. It allows customers to “keep a close eye on [suitable] Massey Ferguson and AGCO-built equipment, as well as any other suitably equipped vehicle [fitted with the required module]”.

With MF Connect, customers can apparently view equipment operating parameters virtually in ‘real-time’ on their mobile phones, tablets or desktop computers.

A key (claimed) benefit is the ability to view machines’ current positions and routes travelled. It can also show “actual” fuel consumption rates, as well as service and maintenance alerts.

Dealers, with customers’ permission, can provide remote monitoring and support via ‘pop up’ notifications and alarms.

Massey Ferguson 5700 S, 6700 S, 7700 S and 8700 S tractors can be ordered with MF Connect from the factory.