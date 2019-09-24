UCD and AgriLand research seminars to kick off tomorrow

A series of research seminars will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at University College Dublin (UCD), as part of a joint programme between AgriLand and the university’s School of Agriculture and Food Science.

The ‘UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science Research Seminar Series 2019/2020’ was launched last Thursday, September 19, by Minister of State Andrew Doyle at the National Ploughing Championships.

The series will consist of 12 lunchtime seminars that will be delivered by both UCD staff and external presenters.

Commenting on the partnership, AgriLand’s managing director Cormac Farrelly said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to work with UCD on the seminar series.

“The calibre of the research and education provided by UCD is second to none and we look forward to strengthening our relationship further over the coming years”, he added.

Current research activities and the latest developments will be discussed across the following key research areas: Advertisement Animal and crop sciences;

Agri-business and rural development;

Environment and sustainable resource management;

Food science and nutrition;

Forestry.

Commencing tomorrow, Wednesday, at 1:00pm, the first seminar – ‘Harnessing bioactives from food waste’ – will be hosted by Dr. Nigel Brunton from the School of Agriculture and Food Science.

The seminar series has been running since 2012 and is open to all.

Registration is required and further information is available here.

The full schedule of seminars are below (this may be subject to change as the series progresses):

Wednesday, September 25: ‘Harnessing bioactives from food waste’, with Dr. Nigel Brunton of the Institute of Food and Health, UCD;

Wednesday, October 23: ‘Physiological genomics of poultry with a particular emphasis on heat stress’, with Prof. Carl Schmidt of the University of Delaware;

Wednesday, November 13: ‘Interrogating the decline narrative in rural Ireland’, with Dr. Karen Keaveney, of Agri-business and Rural Development, UCD.

Wednesday, November 27: ‘Agroforestry as a substitute land use in Ireland’, with Prof. Jim McAdam of Queen’s University, Belfast;

Wednesday, December 11: ‘Optimising cardio-metabolic health using diet’, with Dr. Sarah Berry of King’s College, London;

Wednesday, January 22: ‘Innovations in grassland technologies’, with Dr. Bridget Lynch, Animal and Crop Sciences, UCD;

Wednesday, February 12: ‘The effect of relationship quality to performance in agri-food supply chains’, with Dr. Nic Lees of Lincoln University;

Wednesday, February 26: ‘All of the risk, none of the reward: The role of loggers in the forestry supply chain’, with Dr. Julie Ballweg, Environment and Sustainable Resource Management, UCD;

Wednesday, March 11: ‘The challenges facing European agricultural and life science universities’, with Prof. Alexander Evans, School of Agriculture and Food Science, UCD;

Wednesday, March 25: ‘Food waste management in the framework of circular economy strategy’, with Dr. Antonis Zorpas of the Open University of Cyprus;

Wednesday, April 8: ‘Women in Irish agricultural history’, with Dr. Micheál Ó Fathartaigh of NUI Galway and Dublin Business School;

Wednesday, April 22: ‘Next generation breeding to improve global production’, with Hanna Haikka of Helsinki University.