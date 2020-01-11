Recommended lists: Oats area catch up…with what varieties?

Just 35% of the 2019 winter oats area has been planted for 2020. Therefore, the spring time may provide an opportunity to catch up on that area.

No new varieties have been added to the spring oats recommended list published by the Department of Agriculture this week.

Barra, Delfin, Husky, Keely and WPB Isabel are the five varieties listed and all five are fully recommended. Delfin and WPB Isabel were the latest additions in 2019.

Delfin has the highest relative yield rating at 116 and is followed by WPB Isabel on 113.

Advertisement

Straw and ripening

Barra, which is used in the Glanbia gluten-free and food-grade oats contracts, is the shortest of the varieties, but also has the weakest score for its resistance to lodging. WPB Isabel tops the resistance to lodging and straw breakdown scores (8 for both characteristics) and is also the tallest variety on the list.

Husky has the highest score (8) for earliness of ripening.

Disease resistance

WPB Isabel rates highest on resistance to crown rust with a 6 and takes the same rating for resistance to mildew. Delfin tops the rating on resistance to mildew with a score of 8.

Grain quality

Delfin had the highest thousand grain weight at 41.4g, while WPB Isabel had the highest percentage kernel content at 74.9% and also topped the table for hectolitre weight with a score of 56.9. Barra was just behind with a score of 56.6 for hectolitre weight.