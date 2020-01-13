Marts: No cancellations confirmed as Storm Brendan rolls in

Despite Storm Brendan affecting the entirety of the country throughout today, Monday, January 13, no marts have cancelled sales at the moment, although managers will keep an eye on the weather as the day progresses.

Storm Brendan is set to track to the north-west of the country, with Met Éireann issuing two Status Orange wind warnings covering the whole country.

All marts contacted said that there were no plans to cancel sales at this stage, although some said that this may change, if the weather turns exceptionally bad.

Marts that have confirmed that they are going ahead are as follows: Carlow;

Kilkenny;

Birr;

Tullamore;

Newross;

Tuam;

Manorhamilton;

Elphin;

Bandon;

Fermoy;

Castleisland;

Granard;

Carnaross;

Carrigallen;

Athenry.

The first of the Met Éireann wind warnings covers counties Donegal and Kerry, as well as all of Connacht. That warning has been in place since 5:00am this morning, Monday, January 13, and will be valid until 9:00pm tonight.

The second warning covers the remainder of the country, and came into effect at 8:00am this morning, remaining valid until 3:00pm today.

CalfCare cancellation

The weather has affected the Teagasc/Animal Health Ireland (AHI) CalfCare series, which has resulted in the cancellation of the event that was due to be held today.

Today’s event was supposed to be held on the farm of Brendan Joyce from Urlingford, Co, Kilkenny. At present, subsequent CalfCare events are not understood to be affected.

The next event in the CalfCare series will be tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, hosted by Martin and Kevin Kennelly, in Kilbaha, Moyvane, Listowel, Co. Kerry.